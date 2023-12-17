DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Christmas Special (Manchester)

O2 Ritz
Sun, 17 Dec, 4:00 pm
PartyManchester
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tis the season for Rnb. Join us for an RnB Christmas as Chuckie & Tazer host their biggest RnB & Slow Jams experience in Manchester yet.

Sunday 17th December Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from o2 Ritz.

The hottest link up

Presented by RnB & Slow Jams

Lineup

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

