Top track

L’Rain - Pet Rock

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L'Rain

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

L’Rain - Pet Rock
Got a code?

Event information

L’Rain’s artistic evolution eschews overarching narratives. Multi-layered in subject and form, L’Rain’s sonic explorations interrogate instead how multiplicities of emotion and experience intersect with identity. The experimental and the hyper-commercial; Read more

Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
Mask not required

Lineup

L'Rain

Venue

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.