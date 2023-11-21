DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedy Show

Le Food Society Paris
Tue, 21 Nov, 9:30 pm
ComedyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le Comedy Show du Food Society Paris revient pour une nouvelle saison !

Programmation en cours..

Tout public.

Présenté par Food Society Paris.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.