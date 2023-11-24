Top track

Godblesscomputers - Mirrors

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Godblesscomputers “Faded Views” Live Tour

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Godblesscomputers - Mirrors
Got a code?

About

Presentazione in anteprima del nuovo album "Fades Views"

Il produttore, DJ e collezionista di suoni bolognese Godblesscomputers (GBC) è tornato con l'uscita del suo quarto disco, “Faded Views”. Il progetto creativo di GBC è stato quello di esplorare le po Read more

Presentato da Django Music.

Lineup

Godblesscomputers

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.