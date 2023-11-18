DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rapporto tra la seconda e la settima arte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Sat, 18 Nov, 4:30 pm
TalkTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A meno di una settimana dal 41° Torino Film Festival e prima di esibirsi in dj set per la Notte del Tennis presso il Porto Urbano ai Murazzi, presso Casa Tennis si parla di musica, arte e cinema con Silvia Calderoni, attrice e performer, parte attiva della...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.