SCIABBA presenta il suo EP "Il vento di settembre" uscito lo scorso settembre.
Nel suo mondo musicale si incontrano, fino a fondersi, la Sicilia di Rosa Balistreri e il Brasile di Caetano Veloso.
Canta in siciliano, in italiano e in portoghese creando at...
