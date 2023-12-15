Top track

Mark Sultan + Casual Boots

Covo Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I suoi LP e 45 giri su etichette come In The Red, Goner, Crypt, Wick/Daptone, Sub Pop, Dirtnap, Vice, Fat Possum, Bomp!, Norton e Dirtnap e la sua impressionante lista di progetti rock n roll (The King Khan & BBQ Show, Ding-Dongs, Almighty Defenders, Les S...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Casual Boots, Mark Sultan

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

