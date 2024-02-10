Top track

Martin Ikin x Bruno Furlan on The Roof - Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

House music veteran Martin Ikin is the next headline act to join us on The Roof of Superior Ingredients, February 10th 2024! Not only are we gracing the iconic venue with this legend, we’re also bringing you one of the freshest prodigies out of Brazil's un...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
Lineup

Martin Ikin, Bruno Furlan

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

