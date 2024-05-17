Top track

Worth It

Willy Mason

MOTH Club
Fri, 17 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Willy Mason is a songwriter who has become harder to define as the years go on. Often outside of time musically, his lyrics reflect the humanness of now and our steps toward transcendence. Willys music has traveled great lengths over the years but it’s alw...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Willy Mason

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

