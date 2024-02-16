Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Your Rocky Spine

Great Lake Swimmers w/ Jeffrey Gaines & Clem Snide

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
$28.01

About

Ontario’s Great Lake Swimmers are best described as a band that’s both intriguing and adventurous, but any clearer definition is difficult to come by. They’ve evolved out of their folk-rock origins, and yet their melodies still retain the compelling and co...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Clem Snide, Jeffrey Gaines, Great Lake Swimmers

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

