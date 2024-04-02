Top track

Lalalar + Guest

Petit Bain
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le groupe « Lalalar » originaire d’Istanbul, nous rappel les thèmes d’émission culte des années 80. Avec leurs lignes de basse rétro-cinématiques, leurs beats électroniques sales, leurs chants rebattus, leurs guitares flirtant et leurs samples soigne...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Lalalar

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

