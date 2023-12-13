DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MALLINA (Lançamento Espelho)

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 13 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Conhecida entre a família como Moça Malina, mulher de força, feitio e raça fortes, Mallina cresceu entre o litoral do Alentejo e o Algarve. A música não foi algo imediato e só depois de terminar a universidade decidiu explorar aquilo que, até há pouco temp...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.