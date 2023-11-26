DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lone Quail, Pio Gabriel

The Stowaway
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lone Quail

Lone Quail is an enigmatic singer-songwriter with raw and poignant stories about lost places, stray chases, and finding your covey. While traces of doo-wop, experimental pop, psychedelia, and even post-punk wend their way through the music at t...

21+ event
Presented by The Stowaway

Lineup

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.