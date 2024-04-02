Top track

Priya Ragu, Georgia Lines

Elsewhere - The Hall
Tue, 2 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Priya Ragu

Singer-songwriter Priya Ragu rose to prominence with her 2020 track 'Good Love 2.0', introducing the world to her sleek R&B and vibrant electropop. She pulls inspiration from her Tamil heritage in the glossy R&B songs she crafts with her brother

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This is an 16+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Georgia Lines, Priya Ragu

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

