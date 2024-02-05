Top track

Los Rolling Ruanas - Ruanas On

Got a code?

Los Rolling Ruanas with special guests Caravanchela

Eddie's Attic
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03

About

Los Rolling Ruanas with special guests Caravanchela live at Eddie's Attic!

Based in the buzzing and exciting city of Bogotá, Colombia. Los Rolling Ruanas started in 2014 with Juan Diego Moreno (vocals and Guacharaca), Fernando Cely (Requinto), Luis Guille Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Caravanchela, Los Rolling Ruanas

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

