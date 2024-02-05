DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Rolling Ruanas with special guests Caravanchela live at Eddie's Attic!
Based in the buzzing and exciting city of Bogotá, Colombia. Los Rolling Ruanas started in 2014 with Juan Diego Moreno (vocals and Guacharaca), Fernando Cely (Requinto), Luis Guille
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.