Dotan

Omeara
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Dotan

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

