Magic Wax

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

Come through for a mid-week boogie with DJ duo Magic Wax spinning vinyl all night long. Their funky selections are paired with a new menu from Feed the Village and our extensive wine list, making for the perfect evening.

ABOUT MAGIC WAX

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Magic Wax

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

