House Of Light

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Based between London, Berlin & LA, House of Light croon an old lost tune amidst a cinematic shimmer of shoegaze meshing synths and guitars. In an interview with Andy Rourke of the Smiths for East Village Radio, they described themselves as “evoking the rom Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH

Lineup

House Of Light, BUG

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

