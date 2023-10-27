Top track

Omar Apollo - Live For Me

Live For Me - Immersive Listening Experience

Moma PS1
Fri, 27 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $10

About

Please note Omar Apollo will not be in attendance at this event. You must have a valid ticket to attend.

The Omar Apollo "Live For Me" immersive listening experience. In partnership with ON, Omar has collaborated with renowned architect and designer Johan Read more

Presented by Omar Apollo.

Lineup

Omar Apollo

Venue

Moma PS1

22-25 Jackson Avenue, Queens, New York 11101, United States

Doors open12:00 pm

