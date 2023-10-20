DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thank God it's Friday

Lumière Pisa
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJPisa
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

T. G. I. F. ✨

Thank God! It’s FRIDAY 🔥

“Willy Nilly Edition” 🎉🎉🎉

Secondo appuntamento della serata Internazionale dedicata a TUTTI per farci iniziare alla grande un nuovo weekend.

Djs: andrea bonuomo marco ruscio dj

Special partnership: esnpisa zo Read more

Presentato da The Thing.

Venue

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

