DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson, & Jason D. Williams

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$37.08

About

Stars Aligned Tour featuring Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson, & Jason D. Williams

Friday, March 1st

Doors 7pm

ADV $30 | DOS $35

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Hotel Congress

Lineup

Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson, Jason D. Williams

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

