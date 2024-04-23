Top track

Ghostly Kisses - Roses

Ghostly Kisses

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24

About

Margaux Sauvé, alias Ghostly Kisses, est une chanteuse, auteure-compositrice-interprète et violoniste de Québec. L’idée du nom Ghostly Kisses est venue suite à la lecture du poème « Une ballade des dames perdues » de Faulkner. L’expression semblait bien re...

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Ghostly Kisses

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

