Top track

SenSey' - Honey Damoiseau

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DARK NIGHT

LG Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SenSey' - Honey Damoiseau
Got a code?

About

Préparez-vous pour une soirée d'Halloween à la DARK NIGHT au LG Club le 31 octobre (8-10 Route de Corbeil, Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois).

On a l'artiste Sensey qui va assurer le show, avec DJ Daous et DJ Elijah aux platines pour vous faire vibrer. Les tables Read more

Présenté par Majors Prod.

Lineup

SenSey'

Venue

LG Club

10 Route De Corbeil, 91700 Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.