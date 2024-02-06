DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Nujabes Experience

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

To honour the life and work of Nujabes, one of the most beloved beatmakers of all time, we welcome London-based ensemble, Stompy's Playground, with their acclaimed show which specialises in recreating electronic music using a combination of orchestral inst Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

