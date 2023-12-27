DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everyday People Accra

Bloom Bar
Wed, 27 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyAccra
About

Everyday People returns to ACCRA, GHANA @ Bloom Bar!

Music by DJ Moma & Friends

Hosted by Cece Bandit, Maine & Friends

🗣️ This ticket link is for our friends traveling from the diaspora (US & UK) click here for advance tickets + details for purchase in...

Presented by Everyday People NYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bloom Bar

House No. F, 330/2 Troas St, Accra, Ghana
Doors open5:00 pm

