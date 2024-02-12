DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Villanos del Silencio tocando Heroes del Silencio

Sala Clamores
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Villanos del Silencio (VS) nace en la Villa de Bilbao y comienza su andadura por los escenarios en julio del 2021, como Banda Tributo a la que, sin duda, ha sido una de las mejores formaciones de rock con letras en castellano: Héroes del Silencio. Nuestra...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.