Villanos del Silencio (VS) nace en la Villa de Bilbao y comienza su andadura por los escenarios en julio del 2021, como Banda Tributo a la que, sin duda, ha sido una de las mejores formaciones de rock con letras en castellano: Héroes del Silencio. Nuestra...
