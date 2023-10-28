DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

hallowfunk day 2

Le Terrace Lounge
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
O segundo dia de hallofunk será inesquecivel. No melhor rooftop de Pompano Beach, nos encontramos para uma noite de fantasias e diversão.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by BAILE RIO.

Venue

Le Terrace Lounge

2755 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, Florida 33069, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

