DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bate Nate H

Peckham Audio
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bate Nate Halloween showcase

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.