Wegrowbeards / The Meat Sweaters

New Cross Inn
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
£8.80

About

Wegrowbeards

WGB - coming in your ears since 2009

https://wegrowbeards.bandcamp.com/

The Meatsweaters

New Wave / Synth Punk from Brighton / Sweden

https://linktr.ee/themeatsweaters

Feeble Strength

TRADITIONAL ROCK

https://www.feeblestrength.com/

14+ (under 16's to be accompanied)
Presented by Till the Wheels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Wegrowbeards, The Meat Sweaters, Feeble Strength

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

