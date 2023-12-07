DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Till The Wheels and Be Sharp Promotions present
The Social Club
Polytechnic Rock
https://thesocialclub.bandcamp.com/
The Meatsweaters
New Wave / Synth Punk from Brighton / Sweden
https://linktr.ee/themeatsweaters
+ More TBC
7th December 2023
New...
