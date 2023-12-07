Top track

I Got the Shakes

The Social Club

New Cross Inn
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80

About

Till The Wheels and Be Sharp Promotions present

The Social Club

Polytechnic Rock

https://thesocialclub.bandcamp.com/

The Meatsweaters

New Wave / Synth Punk from Brighton / Sweden

https://linktr.ee/themeatsweaters

+ More TBC

7th December 2023

New...

Presented by Till the Wheels

Lineup

The Social Club, The Meat Sweaters

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

