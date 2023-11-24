DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jos and Loa Szala take the reigns at Cafe 1001. We then will head to North London for a honking knees up at The Goose, where they're joined by forest extraordinaire Machachi and hip to be square Guzman. It's another marathon sprint.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.