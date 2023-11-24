DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1001 x Off The Cuff

Cafe 1001
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jos and Loa Szala take the reigns at Cafe 1001. We then will head to North London for a honking knees up at The Goose, where they're joined by forest extraordinaire Machachi and hip to be square Guzman. It's another marathon sprint.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by 1001.

Cafe 1001

Brick Lane Management Services, 91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

