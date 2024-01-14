Top track

Luis Fercán - busco

Luis Fercán

Talleres Palermo
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLas Palmas de Gran Canaria
About

Después unas semanas cogiendo fuerzas desde su bolo de fin de gira en Madrid, y antes de empezar los conciertos de presentación de su nuevo disco, Luis dará 4 conciertos muy especiales, en Madrid, Galicia y sus queridas Islas Canarias. Este, en el fantásti...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Santeras Producciones.

Lineup

Luis Fercan

Venue

Talleres Palermo

Calle República Dominicana 18, 35010 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

