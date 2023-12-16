Top track

DESCENDANTS: An Afrohouse Experience w/ Caiiro

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$56.65

About

DESCENDANTS is an international Afro & Culturally Inspired Electronic Music Events Platform based out of New York where people come together for Afro House & Afro Tech.

IG: @descendants.rec

This time we’re featuring international Afro House icon, Caiiro....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

