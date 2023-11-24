DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Benefit for Medical Aid for Palestinians

New Cross Inn
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Benefit for Medical Aid for Palestinians

feat.

Rites Of Hadda

Le Rox

Rabies Babies

Be N!ce

The Bleach Boys

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
The Bleach Boys, Rabies Babies, Le Rox and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

