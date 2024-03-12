Top track

Miso Extra - Adventures of Tricky N Duke

Miso Extra

The Lower Third
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Miso Extra performs at The Lower Third

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Miso Extra

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

