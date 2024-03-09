Top track

Xiu

Axel Boman & Yu Su

Phonox
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Share

One of the latest members of the Phonox family, Axel Boman returns for January.

Specialising in deep, melodic house music with playful twists, Boman takes a 'not so serious' approach to his sets, and just brings loads of pure fun to the booth. We c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Axel Boman, Yu Su

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

