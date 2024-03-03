Top track

Sababa 5 - Wembley

Concert • Sababa 5 + Kiala Ogawa

Le Mazette
Sun, 3 Mar, 5:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ils sont de retours pour te jouer des incroyables tours !

Après un sold out mémorable en octobre dernier, Sababa 5 remonte sur scène avec un deuxième album « Aspan ». Toujours accompagnés de leur groove légendaire, le groupe s’aventure dans des domaines p...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sababa 5

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

