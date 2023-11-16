Top track

MTT - Farmer Finds The Rave - WZX_O Remix

Fresco il giovedì universitario freschissimo

Kindergarten
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FRESCO - IL GIOVEDI UNIVERSITARIO FRESCHISSSSSIMO

Giovedi 16 Novembre | dalle 22.30 fino a tardi

Stanche del solito giovedi universitario sempre uguale?

Servirebbe una rinfrescata, non trovate?

Beh c'e FRESCO, il nuovo giovedi universitario di Bologna,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

