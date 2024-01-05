Top track

The 69 Eyes @ Slaughter Club

Slaughter Club
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Quando il sole tramonta e la luna sorge, i goth/glam finlandesi THE 69 EYES indossano con orgoglio occhiali da sole, giacche di pelle e eyeliner nero per diventare un tutt'uno con la notte.

Fondata nei bar nebulosi e torbidi di Helsinki più di 30 anni fa,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

The 69 Eyes

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

