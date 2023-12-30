Top track

Town of Trees - In the Fight

Town of Trees

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
$18.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Town of Trees

Sugar Bones

Felonious Monk

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Town of Trees, Sugar Bones, Felonious Monk

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

