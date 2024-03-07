DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DIAMOND DUST

The Dome
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £33.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PROGRESS WRESTLING returns to the DOME with the stunning London debut of Japanese and ECW legend, MASATO TANAKA.

プログレス・レスリングは、日本人でありECWのレジェンドであるマサト・タナカの見事なロンドン・デビューとともにドームに帰ってくる。

ALL WELCOME - under 14's with an adult
Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

PROGRESS Wrestling

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

