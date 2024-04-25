Top track

Tumi Mogorosi - Wadada

Jazz is Dead — Tumi Mogorosi

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
Los Angeles
$24.25

Tumi Mogorosi - Wadada
About

More info and tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/events/1037975

Group Theory: Black Music is a stunning new statement from South African drummer and composer Tumi Mogorosi. Standing in the lineage of South African greats such as Louis Moholo-Moholo, Makaya...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

