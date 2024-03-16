Top track

Abhir Hathi - BROWN BOY BOUNCE

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Planta Baja
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Granada.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Evento +18
Organizado por Step Family.

Venue

Planta Baja

Calle Horno de Abad, 11, 18002 Granada, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

