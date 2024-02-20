Top track

Flyte - Amy

FLYTE + Memorial

Point Ephémère
Tue, 20 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLYTE

Flyte, le duo fondé par Will Taylor et Nick Hill, s’est imposé comme un pilier influent de la scène folk grâce à leurs deux premiers albums acclamés par la critique, “The Loved Ones (2017)” et “This Is Really Going To Hurt” (2021) transposent le mêm...

Présenté par Point Éphémère et AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Flyte, Memorial

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:30 pm

