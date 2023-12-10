DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kings Of Gaana

Troxy
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
ArtLondon
From £32.38
About

This is a 14+ event.

KINGS COLLEGE LONDON TAMIL SOCIETY PROUDLY PRESENTS…

FOR ITS 11TH YEAR RUNNING

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST INTER-UNIVERSITY KUTHU COMPETITION… KINGS OF GAANA 2023! Witness the clash of the titans as top universities compete in our biggest i...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by KCL Tamil Society.

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

