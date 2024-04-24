Top track

Dusty Road

Steph Strings

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Steph Strings est une autrice-compositrice-interprète basée à Melbourne qui nous conte des histoires à travers sa musique. Avec comme influences John Butler Trio, Tash Sultana, Kim Churchill ou encore Ziggy Alberts, le style musical de Steph implique des p...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Steph Strings

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

