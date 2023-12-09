Top track

Vajra Feat. Lillia - Original Mix

Heaven After Dark: Doc Martin

Hollywood, CA
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Perry Farrell is a mogul of the industry, best known for his role as the frontman of LA rock band Jane's Addiction which led him be coined as the godfather of alternative rock. Perry’s accomplishments have never slowed down and continue to impress, notably...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Stranger Than.

Lineup

Doc Martin

Venue

Hollywood, CA

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

