Napalm Death - The Wolf I Feed

Napalm Death-Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour

Astra Kulturhaus
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
€27.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NAPALM DEATH

Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024

Support:

Special Guest TBC

Primitive Man

Wormrot

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Primitive Man, Wormrot, Napalm Death

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

