DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ROOFTOP AMERICAN LOFT NEW YEAR 2024

Le ACE Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €53.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

+++++++++++ TARIFS ++++++++++++//// PREVENTES (très fortement conseillées) avec ACCES PRIORITAIRE et GARANTI à acheter sur internet (paiement 100% sécurisé par CB - commission du site en supplément) sur xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx/...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Tout le monde en parle

Lineup

Venue

Le ACE Club

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.