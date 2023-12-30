Top track

Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arctic Monkeys: Performed Live By A 10-Piece Brass Band

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
Got a code?

About

London’s finest brass band, Old Dirty Brasstards, re-imagine Arctic Monkeys’ fifth studio album - AM.

The classic album, played in full, through the tubes of an all-star 10-piece brass band.

Expect ‘R U Mine?’, ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, ‘Why'd You Only Call Me...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.